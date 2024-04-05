By the sound of its lofty title, the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales seems like an institution that is crafted to ensure we are all represented in a fair and equitable manner, having an equal say in how this nation should be run.
It is nothing of the sort. It’s name could not be more misleading.
According to its latest recommendation, more than 250 town and community councillors will be lost in Ceredigion as part of a radical shake up that will see member numbers more than halved in some new look councils, with other smaller community councils merged or scrapped and absorbed into bigger neighbours.
All but one of Ceredigion’s 51 community council areas will change, many dramatically, and suffer the loss of several councillors if the draft proposals by the commission for the new community arrangements in the county are approved.
If you don’t live in Ceredigion, you shouldn’t stop reading. Why? Because if the commission has its way, similar “reforms” will be the norm across the rest of Wales.
In Ceredigion, only Llanwenog Community Council will stay as it is under the new proposals, with councillor reductions, minor boundary changes, and council mergers set to be introduced elsewhere across the county leading to the loss of 262 councillors.
In Cardigan, for example, wards will remain the same with slight boundary changes, but proposals will see the number of councillors reduced from the current 14 to just eight.
Fewer councillors? That hardly seems democratic, does it? Our Senedd is growing by roughly a third to reverse what Labour and Plaid consider to be a democratic deficit there. But at local level? Didn’t the Americans revolt over the notion of increased taxation and poor representation?
The Commission’s consultation is now open and closes on 13 May. It says the “initial proposals are based primarily on the Council Size policy adopted by Ceredigion County Council and the need to achieve effective and convenient local government.”
How ironic is that, mentioning “Ceredigion County Council” and “effective and convenient local government” in the same sentence. As if!
We need to reject this madness.