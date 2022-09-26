The state of Aberystwyth and a lack of money
Subscribe newsletter
Editor: I am sure you have been inundated with correspondence regarding the sad state of Aberystwyth Town at this current time.
I must congratulate you as Editor and the Cambrian News for highlighting the problems that Aberystwyth faces and the inaction of senior management of Ceredigion County Council to deal with this current situation.
The reason given is mainly due to lack of finance. It is quite telling that during the last year that money was found to install payment barriers in all public conveniences — I wonder how much this and continued maintenance of the barriers will cost.
There are so many areas in the town that are in need of improvement, many have been highlighted by your paper. I would add to this long list by pointing out the poor state of our Town Clock and surrounding seating area which is in desperate need of repainting.Many of the issues highlighted have been ongoing over many years and nothing is done.
One gets the feeling that Aberystwyth has been abandoned by senior management of Ceredigion council.
Don’t even get me started with the influx of people with drug and alcohol addiction issues are now being housed in Aberystwyth — and the associated antisocial behaviour problems.
These people need targeted help which sadly already stretched services cannot cope with.
The people of Aberystwyth deserve better.I wonder how many buildings have been earmarked to house people with drug and alcohol problems in Aberaeron, or is it just Aberystwyth that has been selected?
Come on, let’s share the joy around.
Brian Middleton, Aberystwyth
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |