Beyond ambitions for personal betterment, the new year also invites us to reassess our community and collective goals. For the best intentions of a society are not so dissimilar from those of an individual, are they? A desire for progress, equity, and wishes for a world that reflects those ideals that, for the rest of the year, we mostly only pay lip service to. So, as we each outline our personal resolutions, let us not forget the larger tapestry of humanity that we are all woven into.