Why don’t we get ambitious for once and recognise that we need both holiday homes and affordable local homes especially for our young people? There may well be 5,098 second homes in Gwynedd, but it isn’t as if there is any lack of space there. With proactive local and Welsh Government, it can’t be impossible to create a similar number of starter homes for local young people within local communities. Many of these could be based on unused buildings. With a bit of thought these homes would simply blend in to the existing community; no one would notice and no sensible person would object. It would also support the multi-generational living that we are going to need to cope with our demographic/social care issues.