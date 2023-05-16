Extinction Rebellion does remember the historical past, as I instinctively did when I inserted an ‘S’ in BALLOT. Without that ‘S’ I would not be writing this article. Without disruptive demonstrations the media reaction to Extinction Rebellion would be virtually non-existent, as it was during 21 to 24 April. I suspect that we will now see both radical, and peaceful demonstrations, the former to involve the media, and the latter to swell numbers until a critical mass is achieved. I support Extinction Rebellion because my life was nearly cut short in the war by a bomb, and I do not intend to stand by whilst my children’s generation is denied a run for its money. I also attend church, which does not make me a saint, or a prude, but it does compel me to protect God’s creation. I do not think God expects me to allow the Earth to be destroyed simply to hasten the Second Coming, and to those who scorn such a belief I would pose one question “Do you really think that Man can resolve earthly injustice and conflict?”