To an extent, people’s anxiety with nuclear power is understandable, particularly following Fukushima. But it’s worth remembering that we are lucky enough to live in a region of geological stability with no significant earthquakes or tsunamis. SMRs will produce a small volume of waste that will indeed need long term storage, but no system of power generation is without its environmental consequences. Batteries will need to be recycled and some waste (potentially quite toxic) stored. Solar panels take land out of production. Wind turbines aren’t great for birds and are unsightly to some. Solar and wind are both variable, not necessarily generating power when we need it.