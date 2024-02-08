More local history events taking place in Penparcau Hub
THE Hwb in Penparcau is to host a number of local history events over the next few weeks.
The first of four events organised by the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales saw Ceredigion Archives’ County, Helen Palmer, give a presentation on what history was stored in the county’s vaults.
The next event will be held on Thursday, 15 February and will dive into prehistory with University of Wales Trinity Saint David professor Martin Bates. Professor Bates, who has investigated sites such as the petrified forest in Borth, will be exploring how the landscape in Cardigan Bay has changed across thousands of years.
On Thursday, 29 February, the Royal Commission’s Jon Dollery will be showing off historic maps of Penparcau, Pen Dinas and Aberystwyth in a discussion focused on mapping projects taking place around Wales.
The events come to an end on Thursday, 14 March with Doctor Toby Driver from the Royal Commission discussing the ‘invisible’ archaeology in Ceredigion, and what we can learn about lost ancient monuments by looking to the sky.
All events take place from 6:30 pm to 8 pm and food and drinks will be served.