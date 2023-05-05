Students from Aberystwyth University have come together for an ambitious fundraising event in aid of Wales Air Ambulance.
From midday today to 12:00 on Sunday, at least two members from the Aberystwyth Detachment of Wales University Officers’ Training Corps or Aberystwyth University Harriers will be running continuously along Aberystwyth Promenade over the full 48 hours.
With some students running four times over the weekend, they have already started putting their mental and physical endurance to the test to help raise a target of £1,000 for the Air Ambulance.
Harry Pearce, CUO of the Aberystwyth Detachment of Wales UOTC and one of the event’s main organisers, said “The OTC makes its mission to help support the local community, and we’re proud to work with the Air Ambulance to help them do the vital work they do.”
Meanwhile Oliver Clegg, another organiser of the fundraiser and Treasurer of the Harriers commented: “We know the amazing work that the team at Wales Air Ambulance do, and that every penny we raise will be going to a good cause. We’re so grateful for any donation – big or small – towards the effort and it will make it all worthwhile.”