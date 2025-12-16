Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs also impressed in front of goal, recording a 5–1 win away at Mynydd Llandegai. The hosts struck first through a Shaun Morris penalty, but Blaenau responded in ferocious fashion. Ceri Roberts netted twice, with Iwan Jones and Sion Roberts (penalty) adding further goals before the break. The hosts tightened up defensively in the second half, with Carwyn Jones adding a fifth to complete the scoring.