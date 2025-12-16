NANTLLE Vale surged four points clear at the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division with an emphatic 5–0 victory over Penrhyndeudraeth at Maes Dulyn on Saturday.
Llion Griffiths broke the deadlock just before half-time, giving the hosts a slender lead at the interval. The Cocklemen had competed well in the opening period, but Vale took full control after the restart. Their relentless attacking play was rewarded with goals from Ashley Owen, Aaron Griffiths, and Carter Davies, sealing a dominant performance.
Second-placed Menai Bridge Tigers will have the chance to cut the gap back to two points when they host Talysarn Celts on Friday evening.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs also impressed in front of goal, recording a 5–1 win away at Mynydd Llandegai. The hosts struck first through a Shaun Morris penalty, but Blaenau responded in ferocious fashion. Ceri Roberts netted twice, with Iwan Jones and Sion Roberts (penalty) adding further goals before the break. The hosts tightened up defensively in the second half, with Carwyn Jones adding a fifth to complete the scoring.
Elsewhere, Llanrug United claimed a comfortable 3–0 home win over Gwalchmai. Goals from Berian Llwyd, Deion Hughes, and Kevin Lloyd ensured a deserved victory for the hosts.
