A bit of razzle dazzle as Jr. NBA finals hit the town

The Jr. NBA basketball finals event was a high production event with the best young Welsh basketball players competing for top honours ( Cambrian News )

ABERYSTWYTH University was host to the first ever Jr. NBA Finals event last week.

The event saw four teams battle it out to become Jr. NBA Basketball Wales League champions. These teams, each representing a Welsh school, were whittled down from 32 to come head-to-head on the final day.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning Teaching and Student Experience, Tim Woods opened the event with words of encouragement to the “very best” who remained in the competition. In this high production event, the Toronto Raptors – representing Ysgol Penglais – and the San Antonio Spurs – representing Ysgol David Hughes – took to the court, fighting for third place with the Raptors narrowly taking the win.

The break saw both American and Welsh anthems performed by proclaimed ‘international power duo’ Mo Pleasure and Kedma.

Finally, the Brooklyn Nets – representing Chepstow School – and the Charlotte Hornets – representing Cathays High School – fought for first place with the Hornets securing the winner’s trophy.

Jon Bunyan, Jr. NBA Wales Lead said: “The Jr. NBA League in Wales has been a huge success. From the excitement of Draft Day to the fierce competition at the North and South Conferences and now Finals Day.

“Finals Day is the culmination of a lot of hard work from the players, teachers, and coaches. The working group who has spent months organising every aspect of the league to ensure that it runs smoothly. And all the volunteers, we couldn’t have done it without you!

“Finally, a big thank you to the NBA for believing in our vision to bring the Jr. NBA to Wales and we look forward to making it bigger and better next year.”

Efan Williams, teacher at Ysgol Myfenydd in Llanrhystud believed that events like these go a long way to broadening the horizons of children.

He said: “The atmosphere has been amazing, getting the kids involved has been really special.