On Sunday 18 May, football takes centre stage with Sgorio’s live coverage of the JD Cymru Premier European play-off final. Caernarfon are aiming to reach the first qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League for the second year running as they face Haverfordwest, who finished third in the regular season. The match will be available on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio's Facebook page and YouTube channel.