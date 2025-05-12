CAERNARFON Town are through to the Cymru Premier European play-off final after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Cardiff Met at the Carling Oval on Sunday.
Richard Davies’ players are just one step away from another journey into Europe with Haverfordwest County standing in their way in the final on Sunday, 18 May, a place in the first qualifying round of the Uefa Conference League up for grabs for the winners.
A delighted Davies said after the match: “I thought they came here to frustrate us today, they sat in a lot and tried to play on the counter attack.
“It was a matter of trying to be patient, to try and break them down.
“We didn’t create all that much, had a lot of the ball but didn’t do much with it.
“We had set up in training knowing that it would be like that, but to be honest I’m not bothered what the game was like. We are in the final and that’s what’s important.”
He added: “I’m looking forward to next week, we will prepare for the challenge.
“We’re one step away Europe again. It’s going to be difficult because we’re away from home but I’m sure we will have a good following there and I’m confident in the ability we have in that dressing room.
“We have to go there full of confidence. Momentum is with us having won the last three games. So why not?”
After a goalless draw in regular time with the Canaries shaping up as the better team, keeper Ben Hughes, on loan from Swansea City, was the man of the moment with saves to deny Eliot Evans and Matt Chubb.
Louis Lloyd, substitute Josh Lock, Morgan Owen and Jake Canavan got the job done for the home side in front of the delirious Cofi Army.