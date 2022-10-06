A marathon weekend for Aberystwyth runners in London, Cardiff and Loch Ness
Cardiff, London and Loch Ness were the various destinations for Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners recently with half marathons and marathons on offer.
The Cardiff Half Marathon has grown into one of the largest and most exciting road races in the United Kingdom. It is now one of Europe’s largest half marathons and is Wales’ largest mass participation and multi-charity fundraising event attracting over 20,000 runners annually.
An incredible 36 runners made the journey to Cardiff from Aber AC and all completing the 13.1 mile course in admirable times on a beautifully sunny day.
Owain Schiavone was the first Aber runner home in a great time of 1:14:15 and finishing in 61st position overall.
Aled Hughes finished in 1:27:22, Damian Sidnell in 1:38:13 and Neil Gamble completed the course in 1:38:29 with Lynwen Huxtable the first Aber female home in a time of 1:43:27.
Zoe Kennerley finished in a time of 1:48:27, Mel Hopkins secured a PB time of 01:48:48, Kevin Holland came in 1:51:45, Kirsten Hughes 1:52:11, Clive Williams 1:53:37 and Karen Davies finished in 1:58:54.
Alex James finished in a time of 2:05:38, Jake Emmott 2:06:33, Eli Thorogood 2:06:37, Amanda Mallows 2.07.42, Martin Koffer 2:08:16 and Deian Creunant came in 2:11:51. Bethan Rees finished in 2:12:01, and Meleri James securing a PB time of 2:13:39. Christine Zarges finished in 2:15:30, Heather Webster 2:15:54, Heather Mccalman 2.16.03, Billie Atkins 2:25:47, Wendy Williams 2:25:49, Jade Gaitely 2:27:10. Cara Nisbet 2:28:06 with Lyndsey Wheeler crossing the line in 2:28:15.
Sian Evans finished in 2:33:24, Helen Williams 2:37:07, Lynsey Gamble 2:40:43, Ceirios Evans 2:42:21, Bethan Evans 2:46:08, Moss Inns 2:51:12, Angela Self 2:52:54, Sue Lewis 2:53:11 and Rachel Richards completing the course in 3:29:33.
Mel Hopkins was delighted to get a personal best at this race: “This race has grown so much over the years it is quite a spectacle and it’s lovely to be a part of it.
“The weather forecast for heavy rain beforehand was quite daunting but in the end we were welcomed with warm sunshine that drew the crowds out. It was great to see such a large representation of Aber AC there and some fantastic times but as always it is the taking part that is important.
”Due to the pandemic the London marathon had also changed its usual date to the autumn and took place on the same day as the Cardiff half marathon. The huge event in the English capital attracted five intrepid travellers from Aber AC.
Paul Williams followed on from his Berlin marathon success and completed the race in 3.09.53 with Nick Thompson finishing in a time of 4.09.33. Anna Bates completed the course in 5.12.31 with Lina Land crossing the finishing line in 5.21.20 and Carol Macy in 5.50.12.
Aber AC coach Nick thoroughly enjoyed the experience: “This is an incredible event to be a part of – the number of runnners, the vociferous support all along the 26.2 miles, the media coverage makes for such a spectacle.
“It’s all about the race of course and I was thrilled to be part of it for the first time and running around the iconic Cutty Sark and across Tower Bridge – an experience never to be forgotten. It will take me a few days to get back down to earth!”
Cardiff and London were obviously not exotic enough for runners Ian Brandreth and Clare Lancaster who opted instead for the Loch Ness marathon. Ian completed it in a personal best time of 4.05.21 while Clare in her first ever marathon finished in a time of 4.50.33 and said, “I never thought I’d be able to do a marathon but it does show what is possible with the right support. The coaches and colleagues at Aber AC have been fantastic and I can now say I have run my first, and possibly, my last marathon, but never say never.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
