A marathon weekend for Aberystwyth runners in London, Cardiff and Loch Ness

Cardiff and London were obviously not exotic enough for runners Ian Brandreth and Clare Lancaster who opted instead for the Loch Ness marathon. Ian completed it in a personal best time of 4.05.21 while Clare in her first ever marathon finished in a time of 4.50.33 and said, “I never thought I’d be able to do a marathon but it does show what is possible with the right support. The coaches and colleagues at Aber AC have been fantastic and I can now say I have run my first, and possibly, my last marathon, but never say never.”