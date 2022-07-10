‘A monumental moment in mountain biking’ as Rachel finishes 6th at Lenzerheide

After three years away from the sport, recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and giving birth to baby Arna (now 11 months), Rachel Atherton took to the World Cup finals track in Lenzerheide on Saturday board the Atherton Bike that she designed with her siblings Gee and Dan.

Commentator Rob Warner called it “a monumental moment in downhill mountain-biking to see Rachel back”.

Speaking before the race Rachel said: “I just wanted to qualify – I had no idea if I’d even be up there in the top 15.

“Racing is definitely a different ball game, I’m here for myself, to find the motivation to train this winter.

“To compete at this level you need to train every day - it’s all consuming, being here at a World Cup is like a shock to the system that you need.”

Rachel Atherton with baby Arna ( Cambrian News )

Riders have called this year’s course at Lenzerheide “the best ever” after a new top section was unveiled earlier this week.

Conditions were dry and dusty when Rachel took to the track with former Continental Atherton team-mate Mille Johnset in the hotseat.

Rachel tore down the course. As she had predicted the race exposed that she still has a way to go on fitness but she crossed the line more than 2.8 seconds up on Johnset for her first spell in the hotseat for three years.

Reigning World Champion Myriam Nicole took the win –with Rachel missing the podium by just one place in sixth.