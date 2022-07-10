‘A monumental moment in mountain biking’ as Rachel finishes 6th at Lenzerheide

By Cambrian News reporter  
Sunday 10th July 2022 9:39 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Rachel Atherton surpassed her expectations at Lenzerheide 2022
Rachel Atherton surpassed her expectations at Lenzerheide (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

After three years away from the sport, recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and giving birth to baby Arna (now 11 months), Rachel Atherton took to the World Cup finals track in Lenzerheide on Saturday board the Atherton Bike that she designed with her siblings Gee and Dan.

Commentator Rob Warner called it “a monumental moment in downhill mountain-biking to see Rachel back”.

Speaking before the race Rachel said: “I just wanted to qualify – I had no idea if I’d even be up there in the top 15.

“Racing is definitely a different ball game, I’m here for myself, to find the motivation to train this winter.

“To compete at this level you need to train every day - it’s all consuming, being here at a World Cup is like a shock to the system that you need.”

Rachel Atherton with baby Arna 2022
Rachel Atherton with baby Arna (Cambrian News )

Riders have called this year’s course at Lenzerheide “the best ever” after a new top section was unveiled earlier this week.

Conditions were dry and dusty when Rachel took to the track with former Continental Atherton team-mate Mille Johnset in the hotseat.

Rachel tore down the course. As she had predicted the race exposed that she still has a way to go on fitness but she crossed the line more than 2.8 seconds up on Johnset for her first spell in the hotseat for three years.

Reigning World Champion Myriam Nicole took the win –with Rachel missing the podium by just one place in sixth.

Fellow Red Bull athlete Vali Holl said: “It’s so good for the sport – Rachel is proving that you can be a mum and race downhill.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Machynlleth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0