With bank holidays seemingly coming thick and fast, so do the races, with the Red Kite Challenge races and the Dyffryn Cledlyn races happening over the one weekend with a few brave enough to take part in both.
Over 150 runners turned up for the Ras y Barcud half marathon and 10k races at Devil’s Bridge, many undoubtedly there to support Ceredigion running legend Dic Evans as he continues his recuperation from a stroke. This race is his ’baby’ and it was great to see him present on the day seeing some of his proteges in action.
There was strong representation in both races from Aberystwyth Athletic Club with notable category wins.
Aber AC secured 1st and 2nd position in the 50+ age category thanks to Balazs Pinter and Ivan Courtier with Dave Powell securing 2nd position in the 60+ age category.
In the women’s half marathon it was no surprise to see Lynwen Huxtable come out on top again in the 50+ age category – another notable achievement.
In the 10k race there were also age category wins for Clive Williams and Peter Barber.
Aber AC’s Will Lerigo won the gold medal in the M35 West Wales championship category and it was great to get a category win in such a tough race.
He said: "I'm surprised by the category win, as I've been struggling with running lately. But enjoy the challenging races, and enjoyed something different."
A few days later on Bank Holiday Monday it was time for the Dyffryn Cledlyn 5 mile race. Having run and helped organise Ras y Barcud, Owain Schiavone was ready to go again and secured first place overall in a time of 28.32, a new course record.
Aber AC were flying in Cledlyn with no fewer than four runners in the top 10 securing them the team trophy. Gary Davies (29.23) and Edd Land (29.43) came in 4th and 5th respectively with Shelly Childs coming in 10th in a time of 31.30. Theresa Sharland completed the course in 50.27.
For Owain Schiavone it was a packed weekend: “I was able to relax at the Dyffryn Cledlyn race and was delighted with 1st position and to see Aber AC winning the team victory. I think it helped flush the heavy legs out after Saturday, and I can now put the feet up for a bit!”