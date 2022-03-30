Aberdyfi ladies win race category after ‘brutal’ challenge

The Aberdyfi Ladies crew of Isabel Bottoms, Claire Jones. Elin Angharad Evans, Olivia Woodward and Gail Crosss who came first in their category ( Adam Foster )

Aberdyfi Rowing Club were thrilled to be competing in their first competitive event for two years – The Montford Challenge Row in Shropshire which was held on Saturday, 19 March.

The Montford Challenge is a two-stage time trial held on the River Severn which is open to Celtic and Pembroke longboats and organised by the Shropshire Adventure Adventurers Rowing Club ( SARC).

ARC chairman Mike Rogers said: ”Last Saturday, 19 March three crews from Aberdyfi – one men’s crew and two ladies crews – left to take part in the Montford Rowing Challenge on the River Severn.

“The first stage of the event is an eight-mile time trial upstream, then a two-mile rest row to stage two, which is a six mile time trial down stream.

“All previous year’s reports about this event proved to be correct – this was at times a brutal race for all crews, rowing the outward eight miles into a very strong current and strong wind.

“All three Aberdyfi crews did very well , including those members who were experiencing their first ever race.

“Special congratulations must go to one of our ladies crews who came first in their category.”

He added: “We were all delighted to be taking part in an event such as this and competing against other clubs – the first time we have been able to do so since the start of the pandemic.

“We all had a great day and thanks must go to the Shropshire Adventurers Rowing Club for organising and putting on such a brilliant event.