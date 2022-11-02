Aberdyfi sailor Jasper ‘thrilled’ to win at Welsh championships
Jasper Focardi Dolling, aged 12, a member of Dovey Yacht Club/Clwb Hwylio Dyfi, has recently won his Topper class at the RYA Cymru Wales Welsh Youth and Junior Championships 2022 held at Pwllheli on 8-9 October
“I was thrilled to win my 5.3 Topper class at the Youth and Junior Championships,” said Jasper.
”I had three firsts and two seconds out of five races. It was very close and challenging and very hard.
“I worked on my wave technique and managed to keep my boat speed up which meant I was able to stay pretty fast during the races.”
He added: “I have loved sailing ever since I first started lessons on the Junior programme at the Dovey Yacht Club.
“The club has always been very supportive of me and without the help of Des George and the fantastic junior sailing programme at the club, I wouldn’t be able to achieve these great sailing results in competitive racing.
“I would really love others to experience the thrills of sailing too, so whenever I can, I help out on the junior sailing programmes at the club.”
Des George, Commodore at Dovey Yacht Club, said: “We could see Jasper’s sailing potential on day one of his stage one sailing course here at Aberdyfi. Now he is a national Topper champion.
“Jasper has achieved this not only with his natural sailing ability, but also with a lot of hard work and focus.
“He has also had great support from RYA coaching teams and most importantly parental support.
“Well done Jasper. We at Dovey Yacht Club/Clwb Hwlio Dyfi are very proud of you.”
Report: Doris O’Keefe
