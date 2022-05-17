Aberdyfi sculling duo doing ‘fantastically well’

Report by Doris O’Keefe

With Aberdyfi Rowing Club enjoying a welcome surge in membership, many of these keen rowers are showing an interest in learning to scull.

ARC coach Alun Stedman said: “Sculling is thriving at our club. This enthusiasm is helped by a ‘Learn to Row’ grant I received from Welsh Rowing.

“Two of these scullers are now taking part in competitions and doing fantastically well.

“Tim Chesworth and Chloe Evans, both in their early 20s, are currently competing in the South of England Coastal Rowing league where last week in Plymouth Tim came first in his singles race and together in a double, Tim and Chloe were first in their race, beating some very strong competition.

“Tim has been sculling now for about 15 months – he is improving all the time, and due to his dedication to training and love of the sport he can now take on a high class field and win.

“I am also very proud of Chloe who only started sculling in the last six months.

“In Plymouth she was leading from the start of her race and won very convincingly.”

Tim Chesworth and Chloe Evans with coach Alun Stedman ( Kevin Evans ) ( Kevin Evans )

Chloe was delighted with her first race: “Who knew racing was so much fun, I loved it.

“It was great to see Tim win in such a fantastic way – it really gave me the confidence I needed going into the mixed doubles with Tim, straight after his win in the singles.

“I am looking forward to our next race in Torquay and then the championships in a few weeks.

“I am also looking forward to racing in a single.”

She added: “I know Tim is in complete agreement that our success over the weekend would not have been possible without the guidance and dedication of our coach who has worked tirelessly with us both over the winter. Diolch yn fawr iawn Alun.”

Alun added: “We will be in Torquay on 14 May 14th where Chloe will race in a singles race as well as the mixed doubles.

“The weekend after that we will be in Mumbles for the Welsh Championships where Chloe will race in a singles and a ladies doubles race with Swyn Williams from Aberporth.

“Then on 24 June we will be racing in the British Championships in Saundersfoot – hoping to qualify for the World Championships which will be held in Saundersfoot this October.

“I am delighted that we have such promising talent at ARC.and now have more members who are keen to learn to scull.

“To help with the numbers wishing to learn and also of course to enable us to race in a double, we are fortunate to have a competition-standard double on loan from Carmarthen Rowing Club where I am a founder member.

WTim and Chloe are also members at Carmarthen and often train at this predominately river rowing club.

“Thanks to the donation of Buddug Llywd from Tywyn we have a competition standard single that we will be using in competitions in the singles events.