Aberdyfi’s Tom Cave to race 100%-electric at Rali Ceredigion
Driving the only 100%-electric rally car currently produced by a recognised manufacturer, successful Aberdyfi rally driver Tom Cave is to compete in this year’s Get Connected Rali Ceredigion (3-4 September) and in doing so, will break new ground for rallying in the UK.
Its close work with Ceredigion County Council, the FIA and Motorsport UK has enabled the event to become the first ever multi-venue stage rally in the UK to introduce a class exclusively for electric vehicles, a move in keeping with its mission to promote sustainable motoring and environmentally responsible motorsport.
Right from the outset, a focus on sustainability has seen rally organisers working with a range of national and local partners to increase awareness of alternatively powered vehicles and showcase options to decarbonise transport. The event’s association with Motorsport UK has enabled the governing body’s EV training programme for marshals to gather momentum, an important factor in assuring that those looking after the sport will be ready for the positive environmental changes ahead.
The Vauxhall Corsa-e Tom will drive was built by Opel Motorsport to take part in the ADAC Opel e-rally Cup in Germany. It is currently owned by Myerscough College & University Centre in Preston, Lancashire, where a team of motorsport students maintain and prepare the car. Tom will be co-driven by Will Atkins from Whitchurch.
Seeded at number one and therefore running as the first car on the road when the inaugural Get Connected Rali Ceredigion took place in 2019, Tom is no stranger to making history as he became the first ever driver to compete in a rally based entirely on closed public roads in Wales.
“Being a local event to me and one I enjoyed immensely when it was held three years ago, I was very much hoping to have the opportunity to take part again this year,” explained Tom.
“So, when organisers asked me to drive the Corsa-e and become the first person to compete on a UK stage rally in a 100% electric car, I was excited to take up the offer. I’ve driven all sorts of rally cars over the years, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how an EV performs against cars in a similar class using traditionally-powered engines. It’s going to be a new experience and I’m looking forward to it.”
For electric vehicles, Aberystwyth is an ideal location, as the town has an advanced charging infrastructure in place providing a number of high-speed charging points located in and around the town.
Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “We are pleased to see the initiatives the rally organisers are putting in place to make this event one of the most forward thinking of its kind when it comes to sustainability and the environment.
“Being the first rally of its kind in the UK to introduce a category purely for electric vehicles and the first to welcome a fully electric car driven by a leading Welsh driver will, I’m sure, gain a great deal of attention. It will also serve to underline how serious the organisers are when it comes to the promotion of sustainable motoring as well as reducing the carbon footprint of the event and the sport as a whole.”
In addition to being the first multi-venue stage rally in the UK to introduce a class for electric-only vehicles, organisers have put in place a range of further initiatives to promote automotive sustainability and reduce the event’s environmental impact. This includes the recently-announced partnership with Carbon Positive Motorsport that will generate a carbon-positive outcome for the rally.
Organisers are striving to become an example of how to organise an event with the environment in mind, as well as working towards FIA environmental accreditation. As such, they have embraced the use of EV and Hybrid cars for officials, the use of cleaner fuels in conventionally-powered vehicles and generators, introduced a park-and-ride scheme to reduce spectator traffic movements and put in place a waste management and recycling initiative in association with local partner.
The Corsa-e entry is supported by Cawdor, Vauxhall dealers covering Mid and West Wales, Renewable Developments Wales, Myerscough College, Go Fetch pet travel, Michelin tyres, Garry Davies Accident Repairs and ATech Racing.
