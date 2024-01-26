ADASC coaches were immensely proud of Oli Lerigo’s performances from Penglais. After a very long recovery from a broken shoulder and interrupted training over most of last year, he performed excellently in all events. In eight events over two days, Oli had a top 10 finish in four events and clocked up over 60 seconds in personal bests in total. Well deserved results after showing such patience during his recovery and not giving up when challenged with adversity.