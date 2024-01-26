SWIMMERS from Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club (ADASC) attended the first gala of 2024 at Nofio Sir Gala (NSG) in Carmarthen on 13-14 January.
The two-day event was a great opportunity for the swimmers to get good performances and experiences, personal bests and even a qualifying time for the West Wales Long Course Regionals held in Swansea in February.
For many swimmers, it was their first experience and senior swimmers and poolside coaches were there on hand to help them navigate their first gala.
Elsa Finney and Elisa Jones (Penglais), Talia Jones (Aberaeron), Nesta Roberts (Yr Ysgol Gymraeg) and Moli Tooze (Ysgol Penrhyn-coch) all performed brilliantly and learned a great deal from their first gala experience.
Senior swimmers also performed well, which was even more impressive after a break from the pool over the Christmas period.
ADASC coaches were immensely proud of Oli Lerigo’s performances from Penglais. After a very long recovery from a broken shoulder and interrupted training over most of last year, he performed excellently in all events. In eight events over two days, Oli had a top 10 finish in four events and clocked up over 60 seconds in personal bests in total. Well deserved results after showing such patience during his recovery and not giving up when challenged with adversity.
There were strong performances and lots of personal bests from Fflur Alexander (Yr Ysgol Gymraeg), Kiana Berner and Wilf Thomas (Penglais), Edith Heron and Mari Evans (Ysgol Tal-y-Bont), Gwerfyl Morgan, Alanna Jones, Gethin Jones and Jack Foale (Penweddig).
Vice-captain Aaron Jones (Penweddig) competed in five events, earning himself a top 10 finish in all five events as well as winning a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke.
For Iyla Berner (Ysgol Comins Coch), it was yet another successful gala. She competed in 12 events over two days at Carmarthen, posting nine PBs and earning herself 10 gold medals and two silver medals. Her dominating performances over the two days earned her the NSG Gala Top Girl award.
If you have an interest in swimming and coaching and would like to join the dedicated team of volunteer coaches and assistants at ADASC or have a child interested in joining swimming club, please email on [email protected]