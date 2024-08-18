JUST one lone Aberystywth Athletic Club C runner headed south to Poppit Sands for the third and final race in the summer series run by Cardigan AC.
Dave Humphreys set a course PB on the 5k route which takes you on loops along the sand, around the nearby lanes and across stepping stones.
In a field of 92 Dave finished in a time of 25:29 and said: "I had a course PB (probably because it had been raining all day and the sand was nice and firm).
“It's a cracking race, very friendly and great chips on the way home,"
Dave hopes that more Aber AC runners will take part next year and support the event.