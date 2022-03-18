Aberystwyth runners gear up for Cardiff Half Marathon with 10K races

Shrewsbury and Chester 10k races were on the menu for Aber runners recently while many also geared up for the Cardiff half marathon

On Sunday, 13th March, six members of Aberystwyth Athletic Club took part in the Hatfields Shrewsbury 10k and the PBs came pouring in. The route itself takes runners from the iconic Quarry Park through an undulating course to the medieval market town and residential areas before passing through the grounds of Shrewsbury School and back to the finish in the tree-lined Quarry Park.

From a large field of 1,247 runners, Lyndsey Wheeler led the Aberystwyth runners home in her first sub-hour time at the hilly Shrewsbury course of 59:47 and was delighted with her time,

She said: “I am really buzzing having achieved a personal best time of over eight minutes on this quite challenging 10k. There is no doubt that the club training, the support of the coaches and my fellow runners, and some hard work on my part, is paying off – it’s a great feeling.”

Other members of Aber AC are also feeling the benefit of weekly Club training, with Cara Nisbet following closely again in a PB time of 1:00:20, Wendy Williams coming in with a Course PB at 1:02:55, Helen Williams at 1:09:17, Rachel Lilley with a Course PB at 1:11:18, with Rachel Richards coming in alongside Louise Amery in a time of 1:26:18.

Lynsey and Neil Gamble at Chester 10K ( Aber AC )

Moving over to Chester and taking part in this hilly and slightly windy 10k was one of Aber AC’s coches Neil Gamble and wife Lynsey. Lynsey is another runner who secured a course PB of 1:06:14 with Neil supporting her along the way and crossing the line together.

Many of Aber’s runners are now turning their sights towards the Cardiff half marathon to be held this Sunday, 27 March. They include Heather Webster who will be running her first half marathon and raising money for a very important charity.

Heather Webster who will be running her first half marathon in Cardiff on Sunday, 27 March ( Aber AC )

Heather said: “I’ll be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society. I’m a volunteer for them and have been a Companion Caller since before the start of the pandemic and am very proud to be raising money for all those people the charity supports.

“This will be my first half marathon but I’m lucky to have a fab running buddy in Meleri I’ve also had lots of really good advice and encouragement from other club members and coaches and it’s great to be part of the Club and to have that support. I love it!”