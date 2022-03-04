Aberystwyth runners of all ages get back on track

As some semblance of normality returns to our everyday lives Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners of all ages have been taking advantage of the return of much missed races across the country.

In Pembrey, the 117th Welsh cross country championships were held recently, in very favourable conditions, with two of the senior Aber AC members securing notable successes. Lynwen Huxtable continued her winning streak and came out on top in the women’s 50-54 category in a time of 35.00 while Damien Sidnell finished his category race in a time of 46.36.

Damien Sidnell competed in the Welsh cross country championships ( Cambrian News )

The junior section of the Aberystwyth club plays an all important part in preparing for the future and it was great to see them having the opportunity once more to compete against their peers and develop their confidence.

Sonny Forbes, a year 6 pupil at Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron had a fantastic run securing fourth place in a hard fought race in a time of 5.53. Ysgol Gymraeg’s year 5 pupil Mari McConochie also had an impressive race finishing in 26th position in a time of 7.36.

Aberystwyth junior runner Sonny Forbes ( Cambrian News )

Enid Gruffudd, one of the junior coaches at Aberystwyth AC, is delighted for the youngsters.

He said: “This pandemic has affected us all but for the children they have been denied so many opportunities to come together to socialise, train and race and we need now to ensure they have the chance to make up for lost time.

“We have a flourishing junior section at Aberystwyth and it is great to see them come back together to train and I suspect there will be many more successes to come.”

Junior runner Mari McConochie ( Cambrian News )

Moving northwards and the popular Nick Beer 10k memorial race at Llandudno this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and there were also celebrations for Aber AC as three of its athletes finished in the top 11 places.

Janos Vranek finished in eighth position overall in a time of 34.51, with Owain Schiavone in 10th position in a time of 35.51 closely followed by Edward Land in 11th position in 36.14.

Numerous personal bests were set at the Rhyl 10 mile and 5 mile races which this year formed part of the North Wales Regional Athletics Council Road Running Championship.

Over 10 miles Ed Land secured fourth position overall and category win with a PB time of 56.57. Paul Williams came in 16th overall and first in his category with a PB time of 1.04.35 while Tracey Breedon came in 53rd overall in a time of 1.11.47

In the 5 mile race Shelley Childs came in ninth overall with a time of 32.07. Theresa Sharland won her category and came in 39th overall in a time of 45.59 with Julie Williams coming in 69th overall in a time of 54.00

According to Ed Land it’s great to see races returning but he is looking forward to seeing the weather improving,

He said: “I think the Rhyl race has to rate as one of the top five coldest races I have run in and probably featured the largest snowflakes I have ever seen!

“Joking aside it is great to see these popular races return and wonderful to see Aber AC featuring so prominently in the finishing times.”