Aberystwyth Town 1–1 Carmarthen Town
JD Cymru South
IN front of a bumper Bank Holiday crowd, Aberystwyth Town came agonisingly close to a statement victory but ultimately had to settle for a point after an impressive performance at Park Avenue.
Luke Cummings put Carmarthen ahead inside five minutes, but a stunning 35‑yard strike from Calvin Smith early in the second half earned the Black and Greens a deserved equaliser. Jonny Evans almost won it late on, only for his volley to be blocked.
A strong crowd of 428 braved the New Year chill for Craig Williams’ first home game in charge, and the hosts started brightly.
Zach McKenzie burst down the right to find Rackeem Reid, but the striker was unable to get a clean shot away. Carmarthen responded immediately, working the ball wide before Cummings found space to drill a low volley into the corner.
With the wind behind them, the visitors enjoyed a spell of pressure, but Aber grew into the game.
In his 50th appearance for the club, Zac Hartley crossed for Evans, whose glancing header drifted just wide. Desean Martin then saw a shot blocked, and Josh Ferreira forced Lee Idzi into a smart save.
Reece Thompson kept Aber in it at the other end, tipping another Cummings strike over the bar, and just before the break McKenzie delivered a dangerous ball that Idzi claimed inches ahead of Evans.
Aber equalised in spectacular fashion seven minutes after the restart. Smith drove down the left before unleashing a thunderous left‑footed strike that rocketed into the top corner, taking a slight touch off Reid on its way — a goal worthy of any highlight reel.
With momentum and the wind now in their favour, Aber dominated the remainder of the match. Reid juggled the ball in the box but couldn’t get a shot away, Hartley forced Idzi into another acrobatic save, and later headed wide from a Dylan Downs cross.
Carmarthen threatened only sporadically, with Jaime Rickard clipping the bar and Tobias Jones volleying over.
Aber, however, continued to push. Reid headed against the post from a Hartley delivery, McKenzie had a header cleared off the line, and Evans’ late volley looked destined for the net before a Carmarthen defender threw himself in the way.
Despite a flurry of late corners and free‑kicks, the winner wouldn’t come, leaving Park Avenue tinged with frustration at full time.
Even so, the point lifts Aberystwyth to fifth in the Cymru South, four points off third‑placed Ammanford. Williams will take encouragement from the performance, and if his side maintain this level, they will remain firmly in the promotion hunt heading into spring.
Aberystwyth travel to Baglan Dragons next Saturday, with kick‑off at 2pm.
