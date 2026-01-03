ABERYSTWYTH Town have signed talented Ukrainian midfielder Erik Savkin, who arrives with an impressive blend of youth and senior experience across Germany, Spain and England.
Since relocating to the UK in December 2024, Erik has featured for Redditch Borough and previously signed professional terms with Alvechurch in the Southern Premier League Central.
Turning 21 next month and originally from Odesa, Erik began his senior journey in 2022 when he moved from Ukraine to join Hungarian side Tarpa SC. He later spent time in Germany with SC Velbert and SG Unterrath at youth level.
For the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, he headed to Spain, joining Valencia‑based Patacona CF’s Under‑19s and competing in the youth divisions of La Liga.
He returned to Germany ahead of the 2024/25 season to sign for 1. FC Phönix Lübeck, making 15 first‑team appearances in the Landesliga Holstein and scoring four goals.
His contributions helped the club win 15 of their opening 18 league fixtures and secure promotion.
Erik moved to the UK to further his footballing career, signing professionally with Alvechurch FC until the end of the season.
While training full‑time with the club, he also represented Redditch Borough earlier this campaign before linking up with the Black and Greens — now officially joining Aberystwyth Town ahead of the JD Cymru South run‑in.
Manager Craig Williams said: “I’m delighted to welcome Erik to Aberystwyth Town. He’s been training with us for a while while waiting for the transfer window to open, so we’re pleased to finally add him officially to the squad.
“The fans at Park Avenue will enjoy watching him play. He’s got real quality, strong attributes, and will improve our squad. He’s available for selection immediately.”
