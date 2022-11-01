Aberystwyth runners race to remember popular Ceredigion character Hag Harris
Subscribe newsletter
We are fortunate in Ceredigion to have many different sporting clubs and while there is healthy competition and rivalry, there is also great camaraderie and support between clubs.
The Hag Harris memorial race, recently held in Lampeter, was organised by Sarn Helen running club in memory of one of the club’s founder members and a popular Ceredigion character. A healthy contingent from Aberystwyth Athletic Club travelled down to support the event and take part in the undulating four mile course.
As is par for the course for Sarn Helen events, it was expertly organised and incorporated a four mile walk and a four mile run as well as activities for the youngsters. It probably speaks volumes for people’s fondness for Hag that the turnout was much larger than anticipated with additional entry forms needed to be printed and additional keepsakes ordered.
Shelley Childs led the Aber runners home in 7th place and 2nd place in his age category in a great time of 26.49 followed by Mel Hopkins in 31.14, coming third in his age category and Paul Rose in 31.58. Mark Bloomfield crossed the finishing line in a time of 32.04 with Cameron Pope finishing in 35.34, David Humphreys 36.02 and Deian Creunant in 36.36. Rob Howard completed the course in 51.16 with Martin Tranter in 57.17 and Rachel Richards in 59.07.
Having only started running with the club in recent months this was Rob Howard’s first competitive race and the rain and steep hills did not dampen his spirits.
He said: “I started exercising by going to parkrun and found that to be a great atmosphere and I was then encouraged to join the running club and it has been great for me. This was my first race though and I was not expecting such a steep hill right at the start although the rain did help me keep cool! I did make it though to the end and it was a lovely event to be part of.
“Back to the training now before the Aber 10k in December.”
The event itself raised money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, in memory of Hag’s late wife, Jan, and the fantastic total raised was in excess of £1300.00.
Aber AC also recently held its Ron Cullum 5 mile championship, an annual run named after one of the club’s founders. As usual there was a strong turnout and some excellent times with former winner Owain Schiavone taking the shield home in the men’s section with a time of 27.44 and Karen Davies winning the women’s title in a time of 40.22.
The next race organised by Aber AC is the Aberystwyth 10k on Sunday, 4 December and it is now open for entry at aberystwythac.wordpress.com
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |