THE Nant yr Arian Silver Trail is one of the first dates to fill in local runners’ diaries, the annual half marathon race offering challenging terrain coupled with spectacular scenery.
This year the organisers went a step further and offered a 10k race also, giving those unsure of trail running the opportunity to try it out – an idea which proved successful.
On a chilly and windy March morning over 90 athletes took on the half marathon challenge and with the race on their doorstep, there was naturally a sizeable number from Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
Gary Wyn Davies led the Aber team home coming in 3rd overall in a time of 1.45.38. Lynwen Huxtable finished in 2.05.34, securing first in her age category, while Damian Sidnell also finished first in his category in a time of 2.06.56.
Roger Mathews finished in 2.11.21, securing second in his age category with Toby Driver not far behind in 2.11.43 and getting 3rd in his category, closely followed by Iain Barber in 2.11.55 and Zoe Kennerley in 2.12.19 who secured 2nd place in her age category.
Lyndsey Wheeler finished in 2.23.05 with Manon Davies coming second in her age category in a time of 2.35.40, crossing the line with Aber AC colleagues Kirsten Hughes, 2.35.41 and Karen Davies, 2.35.46 both securing 2nd and 3rd positions respectively in their age categories.
Mark Bloomfield crossed the line in 2.42.13 with Dave Humphreys finishing in 2.45.01 and Richard Hobson in 2.45.54. Hannah Dee crossed the line in 2.56.58 with Jennie Thomas completing her first half marathon in a time of 3.21.30.
Gary said: “I know a lot of local runners really look forward to this race as it’s on our doorstep and in a magnificent location.
“That said, it is one of the most challenging half marathons not only because of the terrain but because of the changeable weather that you just can’t predict.”
35 runners took part in the inaugural 10k race with Angharad Davies leading Aber AC home in a time of 1.01.10 securing 3rd place in her age category. Jade Gaitely finished in 1.07.34 with Lina Land not too far behind in 1.09.33. Paul Tonkin secured 2nd in his age category in a time of 1.13.24 with Jane Butler finishing in 1.15.06 and Helen Williams in 1.16.18.
Elaine Rowlands finished in 1.18.34 with Sioned Jones not too far behind in 1.19.19 closely followed by Moss Inns in 1.19.24.
Angharad said: “It’s certainly a tough race but this is a great location so you have to love it. Thanks to the organiser for having the foresight of offering a 10k race as it gave many of us a bit of incentive to take part.”