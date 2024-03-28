35 runners took part in the inaugural 10k race with Angharad Davies leading Aber AC home in a time of 1.01.10 securing 3rd place in her age category. Jade Gaitely finished in 1.07.34 with Lina Land not too far behind in 1.09.33. Paul Tonkin secured 2nd in his age category in a time of 1.13.24 with Jane Butler finishing in 1.15.06 and Helen Williams in 1.16.18.