RUNNERS from Aberystwyth AC have been out and about at various races across Wales and the border.
Four runners take on the 39th running of the Race the Train in Tywyn, with various distances on offer around the undulating countryside alongside the Talyllyn Railway.
The 10km Quarry Challenge saw Aber AC stalwart John Evans leading the club representation home in a time of 1:23;48 (second M75), followed by Rachel Lilley in 1:25:34.
Two runners took on the Rotary Challenge, a 14-mile run with the aim to try and beat the Talyllyn train, with both the train and runners starting on the whistle from the train as it leaves Tywyn to head out and back.
Ivan Courtier was the first Aber AC runner back in 2:17:43 followed by Dave Humphreys in 2:29:29.
It was Dave’s first time running the rac:e “It is a hard race but the wonderful scenery and with the support from people on the ground and spectators on the train it makes it a unique race.”
Three of the Blue Army ventured down to Carmarthenshire to run the St Clears 10k and West Wales Championship race.
The weather was perfect for running, but the route was undulating to say the least.
Thankfully for the runners even though the first half was up hill, the second half was down hill, so it made it perfect for racing to the finish line.
Aled Hughes was the first home in 6th position in a time of 38.13, followed closely by Paul Williams in 8th position and a time of 39.22 and Julie Williams came home in a very respectable 1.04.47.
Paul also came 1st in the MV55 category in the West Wales Championship, claiming a gold medal for his efforts.
He said: “It was a very proud moment to receive the medal and makes all the early morning training sessions and strength work worthwhile.”
Jumping across the border into Herefordshire, Neil Gamble was the sole representative for Aber AC to take part in the Jon Ward 5k hosted by the Hereford Couriers.
This race is held in memory of ex-Hereford Courier Jon Ward who sadly passed away in June 2020.
Neil finished the race in a personal best time for the distance of 19:17 and said: "I entered the race with the intention of it being a fitness test after recovering from a recent injury. As I crossed the line I was shocked and delighted to have beaten my 5k PB.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.