Aberystwyth runners take on Snowdonia Marathon challenge
Forty years after the inaugural Snowdonia Marathon was held in 1982, and after a three year hiatus due to Covid, this unique race returned to take its place in the racing calendar.
The demanding and spectacular route, encircling Snowdon, Wales’ highest peak, attracts runners from far and wide and almost 3,000 competitors from over 25 countries attempted to complete the challenging course this year.
Eight determined runners from Aberystwyth Athletic Club took on some of the most testing terrain imaginable for a road marathon as the route ascends and descends through the scenery of Bwlch Llanberis and Nant Gwynant, and the arduous wall-like climb to Waunfawr, before the final descent into Llanberis.
Gary Wyn Davies continued his excellent recent form and completed the course in a fantastic time of 2.57.00 ensuring an amazing 11th place overall, with Edward Land coming in 21st place overall in a time of 3.03.40.
Dave Powell finished in 3.37.56 with Louise Barker finishing in 4.02.49 and Lynwen Huxtable in 4.14.15.
Kevin Holland crossed the finishing line in 4.29.43, Anita Worthing 4.40.46 and Bridget Harpwood finished in 5.30.25.
Gary was delighted with his finish time: “I was slightly concerned going into this race as my training had not been quite as I had hoped recently but I gave it a go and was over the moon with my placing.
“It is a great race to be part of in such an iconic location but it is, as you would think considering the local terrain, quite challenging.
“But at least I know if I train a bit harder I can perhaps make it into the top 10 next year!”
This was Lynwen’s Huxtable first marathon attempt.
She said: “For my first marathon there were potentially some easier choices but running in an area of such beauty and not too far from home was too good to refuse.
“I took fuel at every aid station but fighting a bitterly cold headwind for the steep two mile climb at mile 22 did put a few doubts in my mind as to whether I could finish.
“But a sip of tea at the last aid station worked wonders and helped me get over the finishing line in a time I was very happy with.
“Will I be back next year? Ask me in a few weeks!”
If you would like to hear more about the club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
