At the same time, a few thousand miles away, Kelvin Kiptum was setting a new world marathon record at the Chicago marathon in a time of 2.00.35. Keeping him company, albeit a few metres behind were two of Aber AC’s finest, Tracey Breedon and Paul Williams. Tracey completed the race in 3.11.53, a marathon pb and Paul was not too far behind in 3.21.25.