WITH the recent hot and sunny weather many people would have decided to relax in the sunshine, but this wasn't the case for two Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners.
Toby Driver and Maggie Collingborn took part in the inaugural Snowdonia Sea2Sky trail running event in Barmouth on Saturday, 3 August, organised by Run Through Trails.
Two distances were on offer - a 25k and a 53k ultra and both routes took in a hilly course around Cader Idris, starting and finishing with a run across the spectacular Barmouth bridge with stunning views of Bae Ceredigion and the Llŷn Peninsula.
Both Aberystwyth AC runners took part in the 25.4k (15.5 mile) route with 402 others, climbing around 2,400 feet (735m) with Toby Driver finishing in 74th place with a time of 2 hours 45 minutes and coming third in V50 male category and Maggie Collingborn finishing in a time of 3 hours 28 minutes.
Toby said: “It was a hot day, but thankfully there were some cooler breezes on the hill tops.
“The weather was amazing, with great views along the north Wales coast as we ran, and it was a very friendly crowd.” If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com