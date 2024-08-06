TWENTY two swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club travelled to Holywell to take part in the summer sprint swimming gala.
This was the last gala before the summer holidays, and it was a perfect way to end the swimming season and hopefully see the culmination of lots of hard work and practice.
The swimmers, ranging from nine years of age to 14, enjoyed success for ADASC.
Camaraderie on pool side was excellent as usual with vice-captain from Penglais, Oli Lerigo, leading land warmups and keeping morale high.
He was not only a good leader on the pool side but showed great form in the pool with a top seven in all seven events with three PBs.
Also, from Penglais, Elsa Finney (14) competed in six events.
A new member this year in ADASC, Elsa has taken to training well and had a strong gala with three PBs and competed in two new events.
Jack Foale competed in five events and won a bronze medal in his favoured event, the 50m fly with a new PB.
He also won a bronze in the 100IM with a huge PB and earned two top four places.
Wilf Thomas (12) also had a successful meet with a gold medal in his favourite stroke, the 50m breaststroke with a great PB and a bronze with a fabulous 4.44sec PB in the 100m breaststroke.
Willam Green, also from Penglais also had a great meet. He took part in four events and earned a PB in all four events culminating in a well-earned bronze medal in the 50m back.
Another Penglais swimmer who earned a PB in every event that she competed in, was Florence Kent in a highly competitive 12 year old girls category.
Megan Squires also competed in this age category and earned four top 20 placings and two enormous PBs in the 50m free and 100m breast.
Freddie Foale also enjoyed the sprint gala. As a new recruit to ADASC, he competed in two events and earned a PB and a top 10 in the 50m breaststroke.
From Penweddig, five swimmers competed in the gala.
Gwennan Filmer (12) had a phenomenal meet with eight PBs in nine events.
In all nine events, she earned a top four placing in each one with a well-earned silver in the 100 breast and a bronze in the 50m breast, 100m free and 100m back showing her range in all disciplines.
Due to her consistent performances in all events, Gwennan earned the Top Girl Award for 12-year-olds at the spring meet.
Her PBs also meant that she qualified for the Welsh Nationals in Swansea in August in eight events.
Caitlin Middletom (14) also had a great gala with a top 10 finish in all four events with a 6th place and great PB in the 100m breaststroke.
Alanna Jones (14) competed in eight events and earned three top 10 and three PBs.
Lili Macy (12) also had a good meet with some impressive PBs with a 12 second PB in the 100m free and a 3 second PB in the 50m back and a top 10 in four events.
These speedy performances meant that she also qualified in the Welsh Nationals in Swansea in August in the 50m backstroke.
Gwerfyl Morgan (12) also completed well and earned 2 top 10 places in the 50m fly and 100m back.
The primary aged pupils also performed well at Holywell.
Emlyn Evans from Ysgol Myfenydd was over the moon with his bronze medal in the 50m back and two top 10 in his first gala.
Mari Evans (11) from Talybont also performed well with four PBs and two top 10 finishes.
Edith Heron, also from Talybont, earned four top 10 finishes.
Owen Filmer (9) from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg was the youngest member of the ADASC team and had an outstanding meet with a gold in the 100m breast, two silvers in the 50m free and breast and a bronze in the 100m freestyle.
Osian Jones from Ysgol Llanilar, earned five top six finishes and four PBs. In his 100m breast, he gained a marvellous 12.53 second PB.
Evie-Rosa Kellaway from Ysgol Comins Coch competed in three events in her first gala and earned three top 20 finishes in a very competitive age category.
Ceri Macy (11) from Ysgol Mynach had a great gala with four PBs in her four events earning her four top 20 finishes.
Kaya Szmigiero from Ysgol St. Padarn’s had a fabulous gala with five gold medals, one silver and one bronze, medalling in all seven events and earning six PBs.
Moli Tooze from Ysgol Penrhyncoch (9) was the youngest female swimmer at the gala and performed strongly with six top 10 finishes.
The ADASC team would like to thank all the volunteer coaches and poolside assistants to travelled with the swimmers, the volunteer timekeepers and judges and to the army of family members who travelled to Holywell to cheer on their swimmers and the team.
If you would like to enquire about a swimming trial for your child or would like to volunteer with ADASC, please contact [email protected]