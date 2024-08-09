INSPIRED by fantastic Ceredigion Olympic athletes, Stevie Williams and Josh Tarling, nine Ystwyth Cycling Club riders took to the start line to test their own legs on the Cwm Rheidol 10 mile time trial course.
Caron Pugh defied the blustery conditions to post a time only 28 seconds from the club senior record he set himself last year. Adam Hepburn rode a strong time trial on his road bike to cross the line in second and chasing Adam down, only 10 seconds behind was Arwel Jones, taking the third spot on the podium.
In the women’s race, Emma Palfrey rode a strong race on her road bike, to take the win, with Anita Saycell taking second.
David Bond, showing his improved strength and commitment each week, posted another great sub 28 minute ride, whilst Glyn Williams, showing his speed this season, was only two seconds away from breaking the V60 club record.
In the V70 category, both Martin Williams and Mike Fitch, showing no sign of slowing down, enjoyed a good battle on the night, with Mike coming out on top by 31 seconds.
Results: Caron Pugh, 21.56; Adam Hepburn, 24.29; Arwel Wyn Jones, 24.39; Glyn Williams, 25.34; David Bond, 27.29; Emma Palfrey, 28.10; Anita Saycell, 28.59; Mike Fitch, 30.27; Martin Williams 30.58