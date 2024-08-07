BOW Street progressed into the next round of the FAW Amateur Trophy, with a strong performance against Tregaron Turfs on Saturday.
The Magpies led 2-0 at the break thanks to a Iestyn Rees Greaves own goal and Callum Page.
And any hopes of a Turfs comeback were dashed as the Cae Piod hosts netted another four goals before the hour mark with Rhys Hughes (2), John James and Joshua Crowl adding to their tally.
A fine team performance was capped by Hughes’ hat-trick strike from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.
Machynlleth bowed out after losing a penalty shoot-out 4-2 against hosts Four Crosses.
Mach, who took an early lead through Jac Petrie, were denied a win by Archie Burton’s equaliser deep into stoppage time.
Tywyn Bryncrug are in the hat for the next round after a 4-2 win over local rivals Barmouth & Dyffryn despite finishing the game with nine players.
The hosts led 3-0 through Nick Williams (penalty), Iwan Richards and Aled Jones before the latter was sent off on 35 minutes.
Given a lifeline, the Magpies dragged themselves back into the match with goals by Aaron Young and Sion Williams but the 10 men regained the initiative with a second goal by 20-year-old Richards with three of the 90 minutes remaining.
Tywyn’s David Jenkins was given his marching orders for a second caution but it was too late for another Barmouth revival.
Llanuwchllyn produced an improved performance to run out 3-2 winners at Y Felinheli with goals by Meilir Williams (2) and Tomos Evans; Elis Williams and Iwan Owen replied for the hosts.
Callum Greatorex’ goal on the hour was enough to secure Berriew’s 1-0 win against visitors Llanilar whilst Penrhyndeudraeth lost by the odd goal in five at Gwalchmai.
The Cocklemen were leading 2-1 with 18 minutes to go with strikes by Cian Pritchard and Gwion Davies after Gethin Jones had given the islanders a first half lead.
But Gwalchmai finished strongly with an equaliser by Ian Roberts and a winner by Marc Evans in the closing stages.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs also lost by the same 3-2 scoreline after leading 1-0 at the break through 17-year-old Sion Roberts.
Osian Hughes equalised for visitors Bethesda Athletic but Blaenau nudged ahead again through Jack Diamond on 51 minutes.
However, Pesda had the final say with a brace of goals by Noa Hughes seeing them through.
Nefyn Unedig bowed out of the competition after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat at Llanrug United.
The Penwaig took an early lead through Ifan Jones’ fifth minute penalty but were pegged back by Alan Owen’s strike before the break.
Kevin Lloyd gave the Eithin Duon hosts the lead with another penalty early in the second half but Tomi Evans replied to take it to a shootout.
Goals by Harri Hughes (2), Cian Dafydd (2) and Rob Daniels gave Nantlle Vale a comfortable 5-1 win against visitors Amlwch Town who hit back through Owen Rowlands.
Bontnewydd lost a penalty shootout 5-4 at Mochdre Sports.