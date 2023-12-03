The annual Ras y Mast was held recently, a challenging 6.5 mile fell race organised by Sarn Helen Club in Llanybydder.
Switching his allegiance effortlessly from cycling to running, Gruff Lewis secured second spot overall in his first race in the blue of Aberystwyth Athletic Club colours.
Gancho Slavov finished in 50.37 with Dave Powell crossing the line in 57.26. Louise Barker secured second in her age category in 59.39 with Theresa Sharland securing third place in her age category in a time of 76.47.
For Gruff, this was a great entry into trail racing: “Having decided to join Aberystwyth Athletic Club this was a great local race to start my journey with the club.
“When I am on the bike I can at least keep my feet dry and clean and only the wheels get dirty. There was no choice in Ras y Mast except for getting muddy – great fun and well organised. But I will have to come back next year to try and get the winner’s medal!”
In another local race run on the same weekend, two Aber AC runners made the journey over to the beautiful Elan valley for its annual 10-mile event.
It was a worthwhile journey for both runners as Gwilym Jones won his age catgeory in a time of 1.26.44 and Helen Stretch secured second spot in her age category in a time of 1.50.19.
Although bitterly cold it was worth the travel according to Helen: “Over 160 runners took part in this event that is best described as ‘undulating’ as there are quite challenging climbs followed at least by some downhills through some of our most spectacular scenery. A well organised and popular event.”
It was another outing for Aber AC in the North Wales cross country league recently as they travelled to Shrewsbury and it was another enjoyable event for the male and female team as they continue to gain more experience in this league.
A special mention must go to Janos Vranek, an Aber AC runner but this time representing Aberystwyth University Harriers as he stormed home in first place.
Not to be outdone by their senior counterparts the Aber AC juniors also competed at the Welsh Schools Inter Regional Cross Country Championships at Newtown.
The young team comprised of Aled Davies, Yasmin Evans, Mari McConochie, Llinos Rowlands, Gwen Tompsett, Noah Coleman-Long and Tomos Jones and they performed admirably in wet and muddy conditions – the future seems very bright indeed for Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.