The Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club (ADASC) family were over the moon when they discovered on Saturday that not only one, but two performance swimmers at ADASC had been shortlisted for Young Aquatic Athlete of the Year at the annual Swim Wales Annual Awards.
Elen Morgan, 18, from Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig and Iyla Berner, 10, from Ysgol Comins Coch had been nominated by the ADASC committee a few months prior to the announcement along with many swimmers from all over Wales by various clubs.
At the awards ceremony held in Cardiff, Elen and Iyla’s family were there to support both swimmers.
Elen was shortlisted by Swim Wales for not only being club captain for two years at ADASC but for her much-appreciated contribution to the volunteer coaching team.
She attended numerous training sessions held online in her own time to qualify as an assistant swimming coach last year and coaches weekly, inspiring new and upcoming swimmers with her vast experience and positive attitude.
As a competitive swimmer, Elen continues to perform at the highest level in the pool, setting a fantastic example to all, attending consistently even whilst juggling her final year at Penweddig with all her exams.
In the recent West Wales Regionals Gala, Elen won three events and qualified in two events in the National competition.
Iyla was shortlisted by Swim Wales for her meteoric rise since starting in ADASC just over a year ago.
In a short time, Iyla’s commitment and attendance has been impressive, resulting in many fantastic performances in numerous galas.
She is currently first in Great Britian for her age category in 100m butterfly and 100IM and second in the 200IM, 100m free, 200m free, 100m breastbone, 300m freestyle and 20m butterfly showing her wide range of talents.
She has also broken 13 long standing ADASC club records over the past year.
At the ceremony in Cardiff, both families eagerly awaited the results of Young Aquatic Athlete of the Year with Iyla Berner receiving the trophy.
The ADASC family would like to congratulate both Elen and Iyla for being shortlisted and for Iyla for winning this year’s award.