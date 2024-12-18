ABERYSTWYTH & District Amateur Swimming Club youngsters, their families and coaches celebrated a fantastic year at the club with a Christmas party on Constitution Hill.
The Consti Café and Restaurant was full of festive cheer as the swimmers arrived via the Victorian Cliff Railway.
After some bowling and socialising, everybody enjoyed a delicious buffet followed by entertaining karaoke by the swimmers!
The event was organised by Helen Ovens, a coach and committee member, who thanked The Consti Café and Restaurant for welcoming them all and the Cliff Railway for ferrying the swimmers and their families up and down the hill.
Keeping with the Christmas spirit, some swimmers and their families helped with the organisation of the annual and successful Aber 10k race sponsored by the Cambrian News, which started and finished this year at the Aberystwyth Town Football Club.
Swimmers Seren and Flur Alexander, vice-captain Oli Lerigo and Ceri Macy along with welfare officer Tina Alexander and Will Lerigo, handed out labels for runners to store their belongings safely during their run and were there at the end to help runners be reunited to their belongings.
There was also much celebration for ADASC before the end of another busy and successful year at the swimming club.
Committed parents of swimmers at the club, Aled Middleton, Andrew Filmer and Meganne Tooze qualified as Level 1 coaches after attending online training courses and poolside assessments.
The club couldn’t continue without the valuable contributions of all volunteer coaches, poolside assistants and committee members, committed parents and guardians and the support of the staff at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
If you would like to get involved at the club or enquire about arranging a trial for your child, please email [email protected].