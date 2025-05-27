Pontarddulais Golds (139-5) lost to Aberystwyth (140-7) by 3 wkts
South Wales Cricket Association - Division 9
BOTH clubs fielded youthful XIs with Aber handing senior debuts to Daniel Jones and Aron Bishop.
Mindful that bad weather was forecast for early evening, the game was reduced to 30-overs a side and Adam Shaw won an important toss for the visitors, the skipper deciding that Aberystwyth would bowl first in damp, cool, and blustery conditions.
Opening bowlers Iestyn Roberts and Jim Vaughan maintained control early on without finding a breakthrough and both sides could be relatively content as Pontarddulais advanced to 37 without loss at the 10 over mark.
First change bowler, Ted Jones then made what proved to be a decisive impact on the game, ripping out the Pontarddulais top three, all bowled, and putting his club in a dominant position at the half-way point of the innings.
Carwyn Collins, well-supported by Noa Kaltenbach and Stephen Rees, played a vital hand in the second half of the innings, with powerful shots all round the wicket in a fine half century.
A profitable final ten overs saw Pontarddulais accelerate to 139 for 5 with Collins unbeaten on 64, and Rees 17 not out.
Ted Jones finished with 3-26, the other two wickets falling to Gareth Lanagan and George Robson. Credit should also be given to a fine, pacy first spell in senior cricket by Aron Bishop.
In reply, Iwan Roberts and Anthony Burrell got Aberystwyth off to a more than solid start, rotating the strike well and punishing the odd loose delivery.
A half century stand was finally broken when Burrell was caught at midwicket off the bowling of Dylan Rees for 27.
When Roberts followed for a stylish 36 in the following over the game was in the balance, Aber marginal favourites, and the score stood at 88-2 at the half-way point.
Daniel Jones then played an important hand in his first senior innings for the club, cutting and pulling his way to double figures and ensuring that Aber stayed ahead of the required rate.
The defining partnership then came from in-form pair, Mel Jones and Iestyn Roberts, who paced their run-chase expertly. Jones finished on 38 not out, Roberts 16 not out, and Aberystwyth reached the target with just three wickets down but with only 14 balls to spare.
An excellent, hard-fought game, showcasing the talents of young cricketers, was an excellent advert for both clubs. Aberystwyth return to home territory next Saturday with a crucial top-of the table clash against Swansea 3rd XI.