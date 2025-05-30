THE very popular Run Cheshire Spring 5K is quite simply one of the fastest 5K road races anywhere in the UK, aimed at runners chasing their personal bests.
The standard of runners competing was very high, with hundreds of competitors in the rural Cheshire lanes doing some extreme warm-ups before the race.
One Aberystwyth AC runner headed north to take on the race: Shelley Childs setting his fastest time for eight years in 17:55.
He said: “I’ve ran this race before and struggled due to the long gradual second mile climb that took me by surprise.
“Not this time. I started far more steadily on the first mile but was holding my position amongst the 880 starters and still had some legs on the uphill section.
“First mile 5.25, much faster than my usual pace, second mile 5.56. That told me that my target time of a sub 18 was still on.
“All hinges on the last mile which was flat and then downhill.
“The legs had by now started to wain, but so had the legs of all the runners around me.
“I managed to grin and bear the pain and managed to lean into the descent and keep pace.
“As the line came into view, a quick watch check showed a time of 17.33.
“The line was approaching but looked a way off.
“I managed to dig out a sprint as was shown on the finish line video and just about scraped my target time with 17.55, my fastest time for around eight years and a time I was not sure I would ever see again!”
After all of the recent sunny weather for races over the last few weeks it was a different story for runners taking on the Edinburgh marathon on Sunday, 25 May.
Torrential rain, hail storms and wind gusts of 40 mph greeted two Aber AC runners as they ran the 26.2 miles.
Starting in the city, runners take in the royal mile, Holyrood before heading east along the coast finishing in Musselburgh.
Despite the weather conditions, which did also feature some sunshine, the runners both put in great runs with Llyr ab Einion finishing in 3:12:18 and Karen Kemish in 4:22:49.
Closer to home saw 12 runners head to Newtown on Sunday 25 May to take part in the Newtown 10k.
Starting and finishing in the town along roads and pathways with a fast start and finish saw Aber AC runners come away with some category wins.
First home for Aberystwyth AC was Jamie Lloyd in 35:37; followed by Edward Land in 37:32; next home and winning his age category M50 was Paul Jones in 39:26 followed by Shelley Childs in 42:01 and Stephen Thomas in 44:22.
Finley Saycell came home in a time of 45:51 and Gwilym Jones also winning his age category M65 in 49:04.
The first Aber AC lady home was Anita Saycell in 49:44, followed by Lina Land on 51:34.
Theresa Sharland was next home in 56:53; Jennie Thomas in 1:12:58; completing the Aberystwyth AC contingent was John Evans who finished in 1:13:25.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find them on Facebook.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.