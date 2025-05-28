THERE is less than a month to go until the British and Welsh Cycling Championships will be held in Ceredigion this June.
To celebrate, Cllr Shelley Childs has been enjoying some of the county’s cycling routes, and is encouraging you to give them a go too.
Cllr Childs is the Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, but he is also a former amateur racing cyclist.
He has represented Ystwyth Cycling Club in road events in Wales and the UK over the past 30 years.
His highlights were becoming the first local cyclist to attain a first category racing license for some 30 years by winning and scoring highly in a selection of road races in Wales, and more recently, representing Great Britain in the World and European Duathlon Championships, placing fifth in his age category.
Much of his credit goes to the fantastic cycling terrain in Ceredigion to enable him to train.
He said: “Ceredigion has so many fantastic cycling opportunities. No wonder it was chosen as the home to the British Cycling Championship this June.
“Look at these views. They’re magnificent. And the terrain is brilliant yet challenging too.
“Ceredigion has reared many great cycling talents, like Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams, and Gruff Lewis. With places like this to train, there’s no wonder.”
He has also co-organised AberCycleFest, an annual cycling festival in Aberystwyth and is a life member of Ystwyth Cycling Club.
Therefore, he is very much looking forward to the British and Welsh Cycling Championships in Ceredigion from 26 until the 29 June.
You can find all the information about the cycling routes and activities surrounding the national event here: Cycling Championships - Ceredigion County Council
Watch the Councillor take a ride along one of his favourite routes in Ceredigion, from mountain to sea, as he heads from Cwmystwyth to Aberystwyth: https://youtu.be/d_KAUr7O9Ak