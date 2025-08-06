Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club attended the recent Swim Wales Summer Nationals at Swansea, the highlight of the swimming season in Wales.
Nationals are held three times a year, December, Easter and Summer. The Swim Wales Summer Meet is the one everyone wants to reach as it completes the season. Offering multiple races for different age groups and genders, the open competition gives priority to Welsh Swimmers who must meet qualifying times to enter this event.
A total of six ADASC swimmers attended National events during the season. Past swimmer Iyla Berner, who moved to train with Nofio Sir Gar performance squad and Wilf Thomas who is a dual member with Millfield school, attended Nationals after beginning their journey with Aberystwyth.
Current swimmer Lili Macy attended Easter Nationals before a knee injury saw her miss the opportunity for Summer Nationals.
Gwennan Filmer, from Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig has competed several times in Nationals now and represents Nofio Sir Gar during the National season. Gwennan completed six swims including the finals of both the 400m and 800m races. She gained three great PBs with one of those hitting sub 30 seconds in her 50m freestyle. Gwennan also placed fantastically in the top 10 for her age group in three of those events.
William Green from Ysgol Penglais competed in his first Nationals representing ADASC. Standards are high and William did amazingly to qualify. The nerves held off to allow William to complete in a very challenging 50m freestyle, which is the hardest event to get a place in. William walked away four places higher on the table and a great PB’s, chipping time away at a good pace.
Kaya Szmigiero from Ysgol Penglais competed at her second ever Nationals at the tender age of 11, also representing ADASC. One of the youngest to compete this past few days. Kaya qualified for 7 events. She qualified for three finals in her 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke, achieving 8 PBs, one of which was over 10 seconds for her 200IM. Kaya placed in the top 10 in 5 of her events in her 12 year old age group.
Kaya raced a very fast and furious 50 backstroke final where she held on to place 3rd in this intensely competitive event.
The club is proud of all the swimmers who have made it this far. At the start of the season, the club’s aim was to try to bring its swimmers back to the National stage like it was before Covid. They had a target of five swimmers competing in Nationals this year, which they more than achieved.
Eternal gratitude is owed to the parents, volunteer coaches and all the committee members who made it possible by giving up their valuable time to coach these young swimmers in a thriving club.
Aberystwyth and District looks forward to more achievements as it enters its 50th year as a swimming club next year, anticipating more success stories over the coming season of 2025-2026.
To finish the 2024-2025 season, both swimmers Gwennan and Kaya have been recognised and awarded the Ceredigion Talented Junior Award. ADASC is very proud of both girls’ dedication and good attitude to their chosen sport. Congratulations girls!
Everything this season has been very well deserved by every swimmer regardless of their level.
