Kaya Szmigiero from Ysgol Penglais competed at her second ever Nationals at the tender age of 11, also representing ADASC. One of the youngest to compete this past few days. Kaya qualified for 7 events. She qualified for three finals in her 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke, achieving 8 PBs, one of which was over 10 seconds for her 200IM. Kaya placed in the top 10 in 5 of her events in her 12 year old age group.