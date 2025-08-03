Aberystwyth Town Women will soon discover their path for the upcoming Genero Adran Premier season, with the Phase One fixtures set to be revealed at 10am today, Wednesday, August 6.
The release marks the first major milestone in what promises to be another exciting campaign in the top tier of women’s domestic football in Wales. The season will officially kick off on Sunday, September 7, as the Black and Greens prepare to take on the best teams across the country.
With preparations well underway and a strong pre-season schedule planned, the squad is eager to build on last season’s momentum and continue developing both on and off the pitch.
Last week, Aberystwyth Town FC expressed delight at the return of standout right-sided player Zac Hartley for the 2025/26 JD Cymru South season.
Zac made the move to Ceredigion in January 2024 and immediately made an impression, featuring in 10 consecutive games.
Callum McKenzie commented:
“I’m delighted that Zac has agreed to re-join the Club this season; he’s a player I’ve known for a number of years and is of course well known to everyone at the Club.
“Zac is an attack-minded player with good technical and physical qualities who will add real balance to our play, both in and out of possession. Welcome back Zac!”
