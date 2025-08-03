The annual Netta Irvine Rose Bowl Ladies Open Bowling competition was held at Barmouth bowling green on Saturday, 2 August.
There were 15 entrants and they were split into four groups. The winners of each group went on to play in the semi-finals – Julie Taylor v Lorraine Viney and Miriam Viney v Mari O’Rourke. Julie won the final with Mari, runner-up. Colin Hopcroft, John Johnson and Charles Martin were thanked for their help in organising and marking the games.
Les Irvine and Lynn Norton (son and daughter of the late Netta Irvine) presented the trophies. Lorraine Viney won the trophy for ‘Best of the Rest’.
The players and spectators then retired to the club house to a delicious afternoon tea provided by the W I ladies and served by Anne Vaughan-Jones, Liz Roberts and Joan Probert. They were all thanked by the W I president, Mari O’Rourke.
Everyone agreed that it had been a most enjoyable afternoon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.