John Bennett (22) has been representing Wales playing for the Senior Men's Team in the EuroHockey Championships II competition in Portugal last week.
Not only did John earn himself five more caps bringing his total for Wales to 12, he also secured his first goal for Wales, helping the team reach the top of their group.
A semi-final win against Italy (5-0) saw Wales progress to the final against Ireland on Saturday. A 1-1 draw at the end of the 4th quarter meant the two teams would battle it out in a shootout to take home the gold.
Wales eventually enjoyed a 3-1 victory, with some incredible saves by Wales goalkeeper and the final win-securing goal scored by Jack Pritchard in an incredible third attempt at goal within the 8 seconds.
The success means promotion to the EuroHockey Championship A Division - and a place in the World Cup qualifiers next year.
