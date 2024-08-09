MOTHER and daughter team Alis and Anwen Butten recently triumphed at the British Isles Women's Pairs Championship, held at Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.
The Lampeter Bowling Club pair pair earned the honour of representing Wales in the British contest after their victory in the Welsh Women's pairs last summer.
In the semi-final, the Buttens faced a strong Scottish duo but secured an impressive win with a score of 22-11, propelling them into the final match.
The final saw them up against an English pair from Oxford.
Despite the challenging opposition, Alis and Anwen maintained their composure, ultimately clinching the championship with an 18-8 victory against English duo Carol Gaskins and Donna Grant, sealing the game with a few ends to spare and the pair returned to their Lampeter club with a Gold medal.
The British Bowls Championships are the National Champions from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Jersey all coming together to compete against one another to be crowned British Isles champion.
Anwen, who was honoured with a blue robe at last year’s National Eisteddfod for her contribution to sport over a period of 30 years, was captain of Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
She is also a head and neck cancer specialist nurse at Glangwili Hospital, working across the Hywel Dda Health Board area.