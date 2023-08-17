A GREAT weekend of racing will take place at Cwmythig Hill over the August bank holiday weekend when Rhayader hosts the ACU Welsh Enduro Championship.
This top-class event will be kicked off with the exciting Friday evening prologue format which is sure to draw large crowds to watch the Championship and Expert class riders compete in a head-to-head duel over a short extreme type test with lots of man-made hazards.
First riders will start 6.30pm and will probably go on until approx 8pm.
The prologue will count as the first special test time of the weekend.
To keep the crowd updated top UK commentator Huw Watkins will be present.
All this plus Gwi Jones singing live in the marquee from 8pm until 11pm, with a licensed bar and catering, making it an enjoyable night out for all the family. Aadmission fee – £5 adults and children £2.
An excellent line up of top UK riders are already entered – many times World Champion Steve Holcombe, top Australian Enduro ace Wil Ruprecht, current World Open Class Enduro Champion Harry Houghton, Josh Gotts, Jordan Scott, Tom Sagar plus top local rider Alex Walton, to name but a few. This mix of experienced and raw talent guarantees an action packed event.
Following the prologue the main event will be the Rhayader Tow Day Enduro, on the Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8.30am both days. This is rounds 7 and 8 of the ACU Welsh Enduro Championship.
Top locals all set for battle in the Expert Class are Adam James, Tom Wright, Jack Probert, Liam Ryland and Kris Price all hoping for good placings.
Top riders in the Clubman Class are local youngster Ryan Rowlands, Ben Anderson and Cosmin Radu There are also classes for Over 40s, Over 50s and Ladies.
The route will be 35 miles per lap using local forests, plus an Enduro test at Saintwell and a Motocross test at Cwmythig, plus a brand new Cross Test at Dolly Farm.
All classes will complete three laps on the Saturday (Sunday laps to be confirmed), with an extra motocross test at Cwmythig at the end of each day.
The events take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend, 25-27 August.