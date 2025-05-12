The stunning hillside track at Cwmythig Hill, St Harmon, just outside Rhayader, will reverberate to the sound of motocross motorcycles on Wednesday evening, 28 May when the long-awaited return of the PAR Homes / Bodenham Enterprise Park / Steve Rowlands & Sons sponsored Welsh Open Motocross Championship takes place.
There’s a brilliant national class entry taking part, with last year’s winner Conrad Mewse returning to defend his title, as well as former top UK GP star Tommy Searle, also top Welsh riders Adam Sterry and Joel Rizzi.
Also starring in this fantastic line up are Taylor Hammal, Dan Thornhill, and top UK Enduro riders Jack Edmondson and Rhayader’s own Alex Walton who will hoping to field a strong challenge in front of the large crowd at the Cwmythig Hill circuit and hoping to earn some of the big prize money that is on offer.
The circuit which has had a major revamp for this event includes a new American style jump along the start straight to make the course looking at its best ever.
The circuit also features a downhill ski jump, wall of death berm and the infamous 65ft finish line table-top jump plus the popular 125ft uphill triple jump.
With practice at 5.30pm and the first race at 6.30pm there’s a slickly run ten-race programme, three races per group, Pro / Experts, Clubman / Veterans and Novices / Ladies, with the popular Grand Final “dash for cash” race at the end of the evening for the top Pro / Experts on the night.