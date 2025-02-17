AN Aberystwyth angler is making waves in the competitive fishing arena and is currently ranked eighth in the World ladies shore fishing rankings.
Originally from Machynlleth, Pamela Worrall started fishing 30 years ago, competing in club matches around Ceredigion.
She has won a number of club and open matches over the years and has also won a selection of trophies from the Welsh Federation of Sea Anglers, now Angling Cymru.
Wales started a ladies' international team in the early 2000s fishing home and away matches against England.
Pam's first world sea fishing championship was in France 2009.
A regular member of the ladies' team, her best individual result came in Sicily in 2023 when she just missed out on a medal coming 4th in the championship.
Now ranked world number eight, she it targeting reaching the top five and getting a team and an individual medal.