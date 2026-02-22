WELCOME to a new monthly comprehensive fishing report covering coarse, sea, and game angling across the region, writes Carl Worrall, Angling Cymru competition director.
Our aim is to bring you up-to-date catch information from lakes, rivers, and coastal venues, along with expert insights from some of the area’s most experienced anglers. The winter period often brings unpredictable conditions, but it also offers unique opportunities for those willing to adapt their tactics and make the most of quieter banks and shorelines.
Sea Fishing
Sea fishing during the colder months can be challenging, yet rewarding for anglers who time their sessions around favourable tides and weather windows.
Whiting continue to feature heavily in catches, providing reliable sport, and there are still occasional codling showing for those targeting deeper marks.
Anglers can still expect good numbers of whiting, with the occasional codling appearing in catches. Cei Bach remains a standout winter venue, offering not only shelter but also the enticing possibility of encountering a sizable bull huss, which keeps many local anglers returning throughout the season.
Game Fishing
While many game anglers are eagerly preparing for the upcoming river season, several still-water fisheries continue to offer consistent action.
Nine Oaks Fishery near Aberaeron has been particularly productive, with steady catch rates reported even through the coldest spells.
The venue has reported productive sessions throughout the colder months, making it a dependable choice for those seeking quality sport before river fishing resumes.
Coarse Fishing
Winter coarse fishing often demands patience, especially as carp activity naturally slows. Even so, standout fish are always a possibility.
Cledlyn Lake in Llanybydder has shown encouraging signs, with anglers enjoying better-than-expected action through January.
For mixed-species enthusiasts, Bron Eifion Fishery in Criccieth continues to shine, offering plentiful silver fish and F1s that provide steady bites and engaging fishing from start to finish.
