Aberaeron 24 Tycroes 7
Admiral National League 2 West
ABERAERON produced a comprehensive and assured display, as they swept aside the challenge from Tycroes on their way to a bonus point victory at Parc Drefach, writes Tudur Jenkins.
Recent tussles between the two sides, had been decided by a score or less, with the visitors last term being somewhat of a ‘bogey’ team for the Seagulls.
Another similar affair was expected, but Aeron had other ideas as a clinical first half performance put paid to the Black shirts challenge.
A flurry of attacks by the home side resulted in 3 first half scores and a healthy lead at the break.
The first try came the way of flanker, Llyr Davies, who was at hand out wide to dot down, following impressive work by the whole team to work their opposition from one side to the other.
A second soon followed, this time hooker, Owain Bonsall steering the powerful front eight from the base of a rolling maul to register his 8th try of the season.
The best was yet to come, as the score of the day was delivered by full back, Morgan Llewelyn.
Fielding a kick through, deep in his own half, the speedster set off on a characteristic mazy run, leaving several defenders in his wake, as he crashed over for a third score, much to the delight of the home support.
The expected reaction from the visitors in the second half was met with dour defence from the homesters, as time after time attacks by the Rams were repelled.
This left more than a little frustration in the visiting ranks, with some questionable decisions taken by the coaching team to enter the field of play on regular occasions, coupled with tempers flaring amongst the players making for some unsavoury scenes.
Aberaeron remained composed though, and following an interception and clever kick through by man of the match, Rhodri Thomas, a penalty was awarded 5 metres out.
A quick tap resulted in several forays on the visiting try line, ending with impressive No.8, Wil Stone pouncing for the all important bonus point try.
Rhodri Jenkins added the second of two conversions for the day to complete Aberaeron’s scoring.
Though there was a consolation converted try for the visitors near the end, little could put a dampener on the positive performance from the home side, with the final whistle signalling much celebration from the Parc Drefach faithful.
The five points keeps the pressure on the league front runners, but a slight gap now awaits, before Aeron next visit Betws for a league fixture on the 28th.
